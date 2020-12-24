WLET - Amy Anderson

Determining an election

According to U.S. Rep Ted Budd, “The people of North Carolina chose Donald Trump to be re-elected. We should not allow the lack of election integrity of other states (to) deprive us of the president that we voted for.” ("N.C. Republicans vow to challenge election results," Dec. 24.)

Let’s for a moment forget there is no proof of widespread election fraud and consider Budd’s position.

Trump won N.C. by fewer than 75,000 votes. Therefore, those who voted for President-elect Joe Biden should not be deprived of the president they voted for.

And, Budd and the rest of Trump’s sycophants say it’s OK to deprive millions of voters in some states of the president they voted for.

Biden won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College. It almost seems like the most logical way to determine an election is to count all of the votes and declare the winner based on who got the most votes and then ... oh, I don’t know, we could call it “democracy” or something like that.

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem