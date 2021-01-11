WLET - Amy Anderson

The results they've sown

So, after weeks of supporting President Trump’s unfounded and disproven claims of election fraud, Rep. Ted Budd says he condemns the insurrection at the Capitol “in the strongest possible terms.” Budd, Rep. Virginia Foxx, Mark Walker, and the other spineless enablers who have allowed Trump to spread hatred and divisiveness do not get to say now that they disapprove of the result they’ve sown.

And then to follow that “condemnation” by reminding us that he returned to the Capitol to continue his objections to the election results and stating, once again, the same groundless claims of election fraud that got us here in the first place.

Budd and the rest of Trump’s congressional toadies all have blood on their hands.

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem