WLET - Amy Anderson
So pro-life

In his Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” the writer asks how “liberals…express concern for every growing thing on the planet” but refuse to protect unborn babies by supporting abortion rights.

Perhaps the writer can tell me how “conservatives” are so pro-life but refuse mask and vaccine mandates. Or perhaps how they can reconcile their belief that being forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated is a violation of their rights over their own bodies but it is perfectly acceptable to legislate a woman’s right to control her body.

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem

