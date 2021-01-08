WLET - Amy Hunter

Hold them accountable

Just like most Americans, I am appalled at what happened in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6. The individual perpetrators must be held accountable. Every person seen inside the Capitol building should be arrested and charged appropriately. Not everyone who attended the protest is guilty, but if they chose to enter the Capitol building, then they went beyond a simple protestor and became a domestic terrorist.

However, that is not enough. We must also hold accountable the leaders who emboldened and encouraged this behavior. That, of course, includes President Trump, who has spread inflamed rhetoric and lies for months now. We must all remember – words matter! And our leaders need to be especially mindful of that.

But let’s not forget that the terrorists were likewise emboldened by all the senators and representatives who announced and proceeded with their plans to object to the Electoral College results. These people, who had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, were willing to take actions to overturn election results -- results that had been certified after many court battles where zero evidence was found that would reverse the election. They must also take responsibility for the results of their words and actions: Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Gregory F. Murphy and David Rouzer.