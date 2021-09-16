WLET - Ana Beery - THURSDAY

A possible reason

This letter is in response to the Sept. 15 letter "Concern for life," asking someone to explain why liberals are so dead-set in favor of abortion rights while showing concern for life in every other possible scenario on the planet.

I suggest a possible reason for this is that liberals are concerned with creating a world in which abortion is unthinkable. This means truly being pro-life and not simply pro-birth with the lives of human beings after birth being the ones that are disposable and treated like trash. It is life-affirming and non-judgmental.

I do not presume to speak for all liberals nor do I see this as a liberal vs. conservative issue. I also do not presume to know the reasons that lead someone to seek an abortion. Hence I leave that decision in the hands of the person most affected, which is the person seeking the abortion along with her doctor and spiritual advisor if she so chooses.

Making abortion illegal will not stop abortions. It will only make them unsafe and give rise to the possibility of two lives being lost in the process.

Ana Beery

Winston-Salem