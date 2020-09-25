WLET - Andrea Ostberg

Truth matters

We are taught that telling the truth is the right thing to do. A fact is something proven to be true. In 2020, truth and facts matter, although lies come easily for some.

Fact: Terri LeGrand is running for N.C. Senate District 31. She is on record stating that she does not support defunding police. Terri LeGrand has stated publicly that all citizens need to work together to improve our systems of public safety to ensure that we are protecting everyone in our community. Terri has written extensively on prioritizing public safety which is on her website, terrilegrand.org.

Fact: Terri LeGrand has received $0 in corporate PAC donations. Her campaign is funded with individual donations from voters. Her opponent, Joyce Kraweic, has received thousands of dollars in corporate PAC donations, including from the health-care industry. Terri believes, along with the majority of North Carolinians, that everyone deserves health care they can afford. She will not be beholden to insurance companies as she works for quality health care for everyone.

Fact: Terri LeGrand has always been a strong supporter of public education, including fully funded schools and increased teacher’s salaries. Terri’s support for public education is not conditional on an election cycle, only to disappear as an election ends.