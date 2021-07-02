WLET - Andrew Church - TUESDAY

Poor sportsmanship

Oh, for — this is really not a good look. N.C. Republican state legislators are all up in arms over NCAA officials disqualifying the N.C. State baseball team because all of its players weren’t vaccinated for COVID (“Lawmakers seek apology for N.C. State baseball dismissal,” July 1). Nearly 60 of them signed a letter calling on the NCAA to apologize — for enforcing the rules!

They really should have more important things to do, and if they don't, I'm sure there are some Democrats who could find better uses for their offices.

Look, I like our team, too, but these Republicans are teaching them poor sportsmanship by demanding an apology over nothing. The team did this to themselves by not being vaccinated.

I’m really getting tired of Republican legislators and their entitled behavior, expecting to always be exceptions to the rules that everyone else has the common sense to follow. They are not above the law and they are not above the rules. More Republicans have been acting like spoiled brats these last couple of years than I’ve ever seen in my life. Maybe they need to go back home, cool their heels and learn a little humility.

Andrew Church

Winston-Salem