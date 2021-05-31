WLET - Andrew Church

Critical thinking needed

QAnon believes that actor Tom Hanks is a blood-drinking pedophile. And a new wing of QAnon believes that President Biden is actually being played by right-wing actor James Woods, wearing a mask.

But when conservative columnist Cal Thomas hears that the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, believes we should be “considering the development of tools that would help America’s children discern truth from lies and know when they are being fed ‘disinformation’,” Thomas is instantly against it (“The Ministry of Truth 2.0,” May 29).

Thomas is not stupid. He knows that there’s a difference between truth and falsehoods. He says as much in the rest of his column. He just doesn’t want the government to deliver the goods.

I don’t know who he thinks could do it instead. Conservatives aren’t doing a very good job these days.

Our children don’t need to be taught what to think — they need to be taught how to think, how to tell the truth from lies. They need these tools: critical thinking skills and logic.

Given a choice between QAnon and Homeland Security, I don’t think the decision should be very hard.

Andrew Church

Winston-Salem