WLET - Andy Fenn - MONDAY

As a resident of Clemmons I want to thank Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts for serving our county. He has proven to be an excellent listener and is forthright, compassionate and sincere in holding his promises to the voters of Forsyth County.

He had promised Clemmons residents that if we didn't want a new equestrian center in Tanglewood, one would not be put there. I am delighted that was the outcome of the county commissioners' decision (“Forsyth nixes Tanglewood event center,” Sept. 17). They have done a lot of work on this project, spent countless hours preparing and researching the issue and decided, in the end, it was not a good fit for that property.