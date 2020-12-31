WLET - Andy Miller - MONDAY

Principled conservatism

Come Jan. 20, that cataract of shameless incompetence, mendacity, amorality and would-be fascism will be removed. President-elect Joe Biden will attempt the Herculean task of reuniting America. Sadly, he must fail.

The cardinal tenant of neo-conservatism long has been that you “make your own reality.” How? According to Dr. Joseph Goebbels, a lie told once is still a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes truth.

President Trump’s lies are merely another escalation in the art of the big lie: McCarthyism. Richard Nixon’s silent majority. Sen. Jesse Helms’ homophobia. Ronald Reagan’s anti-government nonsense. Culture warriors’ false outrage and militant ignorance. Trump’s alternative facts and deep state.

Eventually, all forms of lying become a way of life. You pass the point of no return, at which time your ability to apply critical thought atrophies and dies.

With nearly 50% of our people permanently unable to recognize truth, can American democracy survive?

Liberals will always do our part for America. America waits upon the reassertion of conservatism. Conservatism, long dead, has been replaced by garbage, pseudo-conservatism.