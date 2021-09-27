WLET - Andy Miller - SATURDAY

A quick end

Probably nothing would benefit America more than a quick end to the Republican Party.

After decades of false outrage, militant ignorance, sophistry, uber hypocrisy and the politics of division, hatred and spite in its nihilistic will to power, the continued putrefaction of the Republican Party is, by now, inexorable.

And it is about to accelerate. In addition to the opprobrium of Trump’s Big Lie, his own little beer hall putsch of Jan. 6 and Republican machinations to suppress voting, the Republican Party will now be ground between the stones of its willful, deadly exploitation of the COVID pandemic and culpability in the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

For untold numbers of people, the consequence of these last Republican crimes will be, if not death, a lifetime of physical and emotional ill health, pain and economic hardship.

Republicans can forget recapturing the House and Senate in 2022 and the presidency in 2024. The far more menacing question for every American is how long before the Republican death spiral causes our two-party system to devolve into bickering splinter parties, endless coalitions and weak, feckless government?