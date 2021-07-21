WLET - Andy Miller - THURSDAY

Their reasons

Albert Einstein defined common sense as the collection of prejudices acquired by age 18. I am beginning to think he was right.

Former President Trump was able to get three extraordinarily effective COVID vaccines developed in a time frame no one thought possible. Equally incredibly, within about 90 days, President Biden made those vaccines available to anyone and everyone.

Yet here we are at the beginning of a fourth COVID surge. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing rapidly in all 50 states. Why? Because so many people have failed, or refused, to get vaccinated.

It really doesn’t matter why people haven’t gotten vaccinated. Maybe emergency FDA approval isn’t good enough for them. Or they are young and invincible. Or they are devotees of one of the hate-for-pay flakes on Fox. Or they think getting vaccinated hands a win to Biden. Or they really believe the internet is the fount of truth and wisdom and follow the dozen or so purveyors of conspiracy theories and misinformation on Facebook or Twitter; or that Bill Gates wants to microchip them; or, my personal favorite, that the vaccine will magnetize them, causing metal objects to stick to them.