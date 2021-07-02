WLET - Andy Miller - TUESDAY

Labor shortage?

Leo Tolstoy wrote that everyone thinks about changing the world, but no one thinks about changing themselves.

I am reminded of this by claims of some business owners that supplemental unemployment benefits have created a labor shortage. This, they complain, is because people can make more money drawing supplemental unemployment than they can earn by working.

By this logic, there is an obvious solution. All employers have to do is pay more than supplemental unemployment pays. Better yet, pay a living wage! Pay $15 per hour for a 40-hour week, and they can hire as many workers as they need.

Of course, verified data indicates that there are many reasons people do not return to work: fear of contracting COVID, people sick with or recovering from COVID, people caring for the sick and recovering, those who cannot find or afford childcare, those who will not return their children to school for fear they will contract the virus, and on and on.

Not to mention that these expanded benefits dumped billions of dollars into an ailing economy.