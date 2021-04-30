WLET - Andy Miller

A bold vision

It’s good to have a real president again.

Joe Biden’s gravitas is evident. He’s smart, selfless, focused on the tasks at hand and works hard. A statesman, he doesn’t waste time on personal grievances and doesn’t take the bait offered by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican fiction writers.

He has a bold vision for America in which the truly forgotten — the working poor, the shrinking middle class, immigrants, people of color, women, gays, the transgendered, Christians, Jews, Muslims -- are also heroes who will make the 21st century an American century.

Biden understands that when the government needs money, the government should go to the 2% who have that money, not pile more taxes on the 98% who don’t. The 2% have refused to pay for anything for 40 years now. Not anymore.

He has laid out economic and social transformation for America that, once implemented, will return not only the presidency, but the nation, to the pinnacle of prosperity, power and prestige.