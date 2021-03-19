WLET - Angela Gallagher

Help new moms

In your March 16 article, "New Medicaid plans? Time to sign up," you call the state’s Medicaid managed-care program ambitious. That it may be, but it is still not ambitious enough to provide significant coverage to a very underserved population: new mothers suffering from postpartum depression. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders are the number one complication of pregnancy and childbirth in the U.S., affecting at least 1 in 7 women, yet only half of the perinatal women with depressive symptoms receive any treatment. This is partially due to the fact Medicaid only offers coverage 60 days postpartum.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is taking action at state and federal levels to ensure all individuals whose pregnancies are covered by Medicaid can keep their Medicaid coverage for at least one year postpartum. As the largest single payer of maternity care in the U.S., covering more than 42% of births, Medicaid has a critical role to play in ensuring the health of mothers and babies. I implore the Journal to write articles covering how the public can support initiatives to care for our new moms so they can care for their new babies.