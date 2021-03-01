WLET - Angela Levine - TUESDAY

Stop discrimination

We often say we want equality (and equity) for all, but do our communities truly provide for this? Not if members of our community can still be discriminated against for being LGBTQ, wearing a natural hairstyle, being pregnant, having a disability and more.

This is why Winston-Salem needs to provide expanded protection by issuing a non-discrimination ordinance. Many other municipalities in North Carolina have already done so…and more are working on theirs as we speak.

The sunset of HB142 (which replaced the infamous “bathroom bill”) late last year has now created opportunities for local communities to pass ordinances to provide protections that the state government would not previously allow. But we need to make sure that our city, as it considers an ordinance, thinks about protecting all groups who currently fall through the cracks under existing laws and ordinances.

Let’s push our city council to not only adopt this quickly, but use this opportunity to protect from discrimination the LGBTQ community and many others who face discrimination every day through employment, health care and other public accommodations. Winston-Salem is an inclusive city, and our non-discrimination ordinance should be inclusive, too.