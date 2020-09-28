WLET - Angela Levine

Support Dan Besse

What is true about Dan Besse: he is a hardworking, mild-mannered, principled servant in our community who has shown us for almost two decades how much he cares about making the lives of our community members better. I’ve known Dan for several years and cannot imagine another N.C. House candidate who cares more about education, health care and the environment than Dan Besse.

The hit pieces that have come into my household against Dan Besse, a 19-year City Council member and now a candidate for N.C. House 74, have been ridiculous attempts at fear-mongering. The N.C. Republican Party seems to think that finding the most unflattering picture of Dan and labeling him a far-left extremist in scary letters on mailers is the way to panic voters into supporting his opponent. Oh – and let’s not forget the bloody handprint. Such a nice touch!

Get facts – not fear – about Dan Besse. Teachers support Dan, families support Dan, health care workers support Dan, environmentalists support Dan. Maybe you should support Dan, too.

Angela Levine

Winston-Salem