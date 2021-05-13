WLET - Angela Pearman

Tax rate misleading

The May 12 letter “Tax rate facts” focused solely on earned income (a paycheck) taxation. But it’s not possible to make an apples-to-apples percentage comparison between high-income earners and middle- or low-income earners. That’s because the percentage of income from various sources varies greatly depending on one’s earned income level (a paycheck).

For folks who earn at least $1 million annually, on average 40% of their revenue comes from investment income, not from a paycheck.

Americans who make less than $50,000 a year get around 5% of their income from investments. A paycheck accounts for more than 80%.

Currently, paychecks are taxed at a higher rate than other types of income. The middle- and lower-income earners have subsided the wealthy long enough.

Warren Buffett once noted that even after a small tax rate hike on investment income, he’d still be the lowest-paying taxpayer in his office, including his secretary.

President Biden’s tax plan would raise the top paycheck tax rate (those making over $400,000) to 39.6%. That was the rate before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act cut it.