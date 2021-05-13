WLET - Angela Pearman

Tax rate misleading
The May 12 letter “Tax rate facts” focused solely on earned income (a paycheck) taxation. But it’s not possible to make an apples-to-apples percentage comparison between high-income earners and middle- or low-income earners. That’s because the percentage of income from various sources varies greatly depending on one’s earned income level (a paycheck).
For folks who earn at least $1 million annually, on average 40% of their revenue comes from investment income, not from a paycheck.
Americans who make less than $50,000 a year get around 5% of their income from investments. A paycheck accounts for more than 80%.
Currently, paychecks are taxed at a higher rate than other types of income. The middle- and lower-income earners have subsided the wealthy long enough.
Warren Buffett once noted that even after a small tax rate hike on investment income, he’d still be the lowest-paying taxpayer in his office, including his secretary.
President Biden’s tax plan would raise the top paycheck tax rate (those making over $400,000) to 39.6%. That was the rate before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act cut it.
Biden’s plan would raise the top tax rate on investment gains such as stocks, bonds, etc., to 39.6%, the same rate as the top earner’s paychecks. And only on those making at least $1 million annually.