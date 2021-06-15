WLET - Ann Bennett Phillips

Increase faculty salaries

As North Carolina deals with the economic impact of the pandemic, our community colleges, like Forsyth Technical Community College, will be crucial to recovery efforts.

North Carolina will undoubtedly turn to community colleges to train and retrain our state’s workforce to meet the increasing demands of a recovering economy and changing business world. To do that, our community colleges need to recruit and keep the best faculty and staff who can provide workforce training that students and businesses need for success.

Many businesses face challenges recruiting qualified, in-demand employees and then keeping those employees. N.C.’s community colleges are no different. Attracting and retaining highly qualified professionals to prepare N.C.’s future workforce continues to be a significant challenge – especially in high-demand, high-skilled areas such as nursing, technology and trades.