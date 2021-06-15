WLET - Ann Bennett Phillips

Increase faculty salaries
As North Carolina deals with the economic impact of the pandemic, our community colleges, like Forsyth Technical Community College, will be crucial to recovery efforts.
North Carolina will undoubtedly turn to community colleges to train and retrain our state’s workforce to meet the increasing demands of a recovering economy and changing business world. To do that, our community colleges need to recruit and keep the best faculty and staff who can provide workforce training that students and businesses need for success.
Many businesses face challenges recruiting qualified, in-demand employees and then keeping those employees. N.C.’s community colleges are no different. Attracting and retaining highly qualified professionals to prepare N.C.’s future workforce continues to be a significant challenge – especially in high-demand, high-skilled areas such as nursing, technology and trades.
Although N.C. has the third-largest community college system in the nation, community college faculty salaries consistently rank near the bottom in national comparisons. As lawmakers consider many important issues affecting our state during this legislative session, our 58 N.C. community colleges are supporting legislation asking for a 7% salary increase for employees. If community college faculty and staff were to receive this salary increase, it would be a significant step toward ensuring that N.C. has the professionals to train the 700,000 students who enroll annually and help business and industry continue to emerge from the pandemic and rebuild the economy.