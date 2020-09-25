WLET - Ann Heller

Unbiased facts

The 2020 elections are here. We have to remember that despite the outrage and partisan attacks that dominate the headlines, the elections have the power to be world-changing.

How do we find clear, unbiased facts on the politicians who will shape the nation’s response to the world of 2020? With VoteSmart.org, you can find everything you need to know about candidates and elected officials all in one place, with no partisan spin. Vote Smart never takes a stance on partisan issues and accepts no funding from special interests. With Vote Smart you’re getting just the facts.

Simply by typing in a politician’s name, you can find their biographical details, financial backers, ratings from special interest groups, public statements and speeches, voting records, and positions on the most important issues facing us today. Even with the crises pressing in on us every day, Vote Smart makes educated, responsible voting a real possibility. All it takes is a visit to VoteSmart.org or a call to its research hotline at 1-888-VOTE-SMART. In times crying out for informed voters, Vote Smart is the powerful, trustworthy resource we can turn to.

Ann Heller

Winston-Salem