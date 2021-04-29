 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Ann Holton Guill
0 comments

WLET - Ann Holton Guill

  • 0

Quid pro quo

Recently a Journal letter writer outlined how former Gov. Pat McCrory cost that writer his job and cost North Carolina millions (“No vote for McCrory,” April 17). McCrory similarly destroyed countless other jobs and revenues by selling out N.C.’s once-blossoming film industry.

In a 2015 letter to the New Bern Sun Journal, Barbara Harrison chronicled the how and why: “There has also been a connection confirmed by a Georgia State Senator between Governor McCrory and the Cathy Family (owners of Chik-fil-A, headquartered in a suburb of Atlanta) which made a considerable donation to McCrory’s and other GOP campaigns in North Carolina. The (NC film) tax incentive expiration was partly engineered by the Cathy Family who, coincidently, funded Pinewood Studios also in Atlanta. When you put two and two together, it’s apparent that Governor McCrory has, in the senator’s words, ‘Handed over his state’s film production industry to Georgia.’ ”

Harrison also said that between 2007 through 2012, the film industry spent $1.02 billion, generating approximately $170 million in tax revenue. The tax credit cost $112 million, so for every dollar of credit issued, $9.11 was generated in direct spending and $1.52 was contributed in tax revenue. In 2015, $316 million was brought into 36 N.C. counties by film projects, most of which have now been moved to Georgia or folded.

Quid pro quo: get me elected governor and I’ll send our vibrant film industry to your studios in Georgia. What N.C. treasures will McCrory trade for a Senate seat?

Ann Holton Guill

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News