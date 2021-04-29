WLET - Ann Holton Guill

In a 2015 letter to the New Bern Sun Journal, Barbara Harrison chronicled the how and why: “There has also been a connection confirmed by a Georgia State Senator between Governor McCrory and the Cathy Family (owners of Chik-fil-A, headquartered in a suburb of Atlanta) which made a considerable donation to McCrory’s and other GOP campaigns in North Carolina. The (NC film) tax incentive expiration was partly engineered by the Cathy Family who, coincidently, funded Pinewood Studios also in Atlanta. When you put two and two together, it’s apparent that Governor McCrory has, in the senator’s words, ‘Handed over his state’s film production industry to Georgia.’ ”