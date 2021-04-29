WLET - Ann Holton Guill

Quid pro quo
Recently a Journal letter writer outlined how former Gov. Pat McCrory cost that writer his job and cost North Carolina millions (“No vote for McCrory,” April 17). McCrory similarly destroyed countless other jobs and revenues by selling out N.C.’s once-blossoming film industry.
In a 2015 letter to the New Bern Sun Journal, Barbara Harrison chronicled the how and why: “There has also been a connection confirmed by a Georgia State Senator between Governor McCrory and the Cathy Family (owners of Chik-fil-A, headquartered in a suburb of Atlanta) which made a considerable donation to McCrory’s and other GOP campaigns in North Carolina. The (NC film) tax incentive expiration was partly engineered by the Cathy Family who, coincidently, funded Pinewood Studios also in Atlanta. When you put two and two together, it’s apparent that Governor McCrory has, in the senator’s words, ‘Handed over his state’s film production industry to Georgia.’ ”
Harrison also said that between 2007 through 2012, the film industry spent $1.02 billion, generating approximately $170 million in tax revenue. The tax credit cost $112 million, so for every dollar of credit issued, $9.11 was generated in direct spending and $1.52 was contributed in tax revenue. In 2015, $316 million was brought into 36 N.C. counties by film projects, most of which have now been moved to Georgia or folded.