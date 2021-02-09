WLET - Ann Listokin

New standards needed
I always enjoy reading the Journal. Your column “digest” gives a quick view of current news in America and the world in a clearly labeled form. And recent news of adding new “hard history” standards to the state’s school system’s social studies curricula was heartening (“New social studies standards tackle ‘hard history,’” Feb. 5).
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comment, that the new standards “smack of a lot of leftist dogma,” is discouraging.
We need to include facts like the Wilmington riot and the Trail of Tears in our school’s curricula.
Ann Listokin
Winston-Salem