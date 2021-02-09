 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Ann Listokin
0 comments

WLET - Ann Listokin

  • 0

New standards needed

I always enjoy reading the Journal. Your column “digest” gives a quick view of current news in America and the world in a clearly labeled form. And recent news of adding new “hard history” standards to the state’s school system’s social studies curricula was heartening (“New social studies standards tackle ‘hard history,’” Feb. 5).

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comment, that the new standards “smack of a lot of leftist dogma,” is discouraging.

We need to include facts like the Wilmington riot and the Trail of Tears in our school’s curricula.

Ann Listokin

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News