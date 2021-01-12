WLET - Anna Reilly and Wendy Brenner

Believing lies

As North Carolina voters, we are concerned about the seditious behavior of President Trump and the enabling actions of some of our N.C. elected officials that led to the riots on Jan 6. We support the positions of Gov. Roy Cooper and Rep. Kathy Manning, along with other N.C. elected officials calling for the president to be removed from office.

We were stunned by the violent assault on the U.S. legislature by a crowd of bullies fueled by racist beliefs and fears. The insurrection, fomented by Trump, and the subsequent violence against our government, elected officials and Vice President Mike Pence, resulted in the deaths of five people. Trump has stoked the flames of white nationalism and anti-democracy throughout his presidency -- his final days will be no different.

We condemn the complicit actions of seven of North Carolina’s eight Republican U.S. House representatives, who supported challenges to legitimate election results. Representatives such as Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx shamefully put politics before country by amplifying Trump’s falsehoods in order to discredit the election. The tacit approval during the past months from Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis reinforced these lies.