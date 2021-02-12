WLET - Anne Palmer

I must misunderstand. Surely U.S. senators are not actual jurors in President Trump’s impeachment trial. There must be a different meaning for that term in this context.

A juror would be required to be impartial. A juror would be required to attend all court proceedings and pay attention. A juror would not be allowed to meet in private with the defense’s lawyers. I hope there’s a smart lawyer out there who can explain to us how it is that Republican senators can violate those legal norms and still preside over this trial. It seems corrupt to me.