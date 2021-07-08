 Skip to main content
WLET - Anne Steves
WLET - Anne Steves

Not owed

Former first lady Melania Trump was former President Donald Trump’s lover while he was married to his second wife. After becoming first lady, while visiting detained immigrant children at the Southern border, she wore a jacket with the words, “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” on its back. She ostensibly began an anti-online bullying campaign while being married to the biggest online bully on the planet.

Now why, exactly, should she be on the cover of Vogue magazine (“Magazine bias,” July 5)? What has she accomplished?

Vogue doesn’t owe her a magazine cover and it doesn't have to be liberal to draw that conclusion.

Anne Steves

Winston-Salem

