WLET - Anthony Gearing - SUNDAY

I watched with great interest the House Rules Committee meeting on Oct. 20 in which Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida argued that former Trump associate Steve Bannon should not be called to testify about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Under questioning from Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Gaetz combatively argued, “You have no other legislation or other solutions for the country. You guys need January 6th so bad."

Which is strange, considering all the Democratic legislation that’s in the news.

Raskin asked: "Do you accept that Joe Biden won the election by over seven million votes and defeated Donald Trump by 306 to 232 in the Electoral College? A margin that Donald Trump called a landslide when he beat Hillary Clinton by the same numbers?”

Gaetz hedged: "Our election was uniquely polluted by these indiscriminate mail-in ballots."

I think that was a very telling answer.

Gaetz wouldn’t claim that there was widespread voter fraud because that argument has been debunked so roundly. Instead, he argued that legal votes shouldn’t have been counted.