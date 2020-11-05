WLET - April Reaves - FRIDAY

Better than this?

I have misjudged my fellow Americans.

I thought they would reject President Trump’s incompetence, his cruelty and corrupt authoritarianism. I thought they would reject Republicans who supported Trump’s character, knowing how it ruins our reputation in the world.

I can't imagine that anyone would really want four more years of the bluster, the racism, the evil, the lies.

I'd like to think that we're better than this. Apparently, we're not.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem