WLET - April Reaves

A good example

Kathleen Parker’s March 22 column (“Ron Johnson makes it clear: He is a racist.”) was right on target.

To Sen. Ron Johnson, the fact that a crowd of mostly white people stormed the Capitol, injuring Capitol police officers, is of no concern; these are people who “respect the law.”

But the fact that some few Black Lives Matter protests have led to property damage – yes, we should worry about that.

There’s currently no better example of what’s been called “white privilege” – the fact that white people can rampage and even kill, but they’re just being “good ol’ boys.” Things just got out of hand. They didn’t mean it. They had a bad day. Or, to hear Johnson tell it, it just didn’t happen.

But any violence involving a few Black people is reason enough to condemn them all.

Unfortunately, it’s not just Johnson who sees things that way, is it?

April Reaves

Winston-Salem