WLET - April Reaves

God and abortion

I hate to do this, I’m sure it will offend some, but I’ve got to weigh in.

The writer of the April 27 letter “Abortion vs. adoption” touts his Christian beliefs to ask some pointed questions of President Biden, including, “Why don’t you support adoptions rather than abortions?”

I’ve never met the president, but I suspect he’d support anyone who wanted to carry a baby to term and give it up for adoption. That’s part of “pro-choice.”

The writer also asks if Biden doesn’t support adoption “because you really don’t care about the lives of unborn babies?”

I think it’s easy to conclude that the God of the Bible doesn’t really care about the lives of unborn babies.

Most fertilized eggs fail to implant in the uterine wall and pass out of the body. Many do implant, begin to develop and then are spontaneously aborted. If life begins at conception, as some Christians insist, then God, by creating female biology, is the greatest abortionist in history.