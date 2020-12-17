WLET - April Reaves

Roaring back

It is such a relief to finally have a vaccine against COVID! I only wish it could have been sooner. I've known several people who were sick with coronavirus and one who died.

It’s hard to balance President Trump’s failures against this success. He lied repeatedly about the severity of COVID, he fumbled the federal response and failed to set up a sufficient pipeline of PPE, he undermined governors’ efforts to keep their populations safe and he no doubt bullied many Republican governors into following his deceit, which cost their residents’ lives.

He’s also failed to push Republicans in Congress to provide relief for people who have lost their income through no fault of their own.

But he is largely responsible for the rapid development of the vaccine.

If only we’d had it 300,000 American deaths ago — or if only he’d tried to keep those people alive.

I’m eager to be vaccinated. I’m eager for Winston-Salem and the rest of North Carolina to come out of whatever phase we’re in now. I pray that our economy will come roaring back to life in 2021. And I hope the incoming president is more competent and conscientious than the outgoing one.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem