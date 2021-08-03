WLET - April Reaves

Hold Trump accountable

I know there’s a lot going on right now, but please don’t forget about former President Trump and his alleged crimes. The more we learn about him, the more it seems like we missed a bullet by electing President Biden.

We recently learned that Trump pressed Justice Department officials last year to declare that the 2020 election was corrupt even though they had no evidence to do so.

“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me,” the deputy attorney general, Richard P. Donoghue, wrote to summarize what Trump told him.

This is much worse than Trump’s attempt to get Ukraine to declare Biden was being investigated. If true, this really was an attempted coup.

Even if Trump had evidence that his claims were true, he shouldn’t have been the one to speak to the DOJ to Georgia election officials about it. He tried to use the force of his office and of his personality to overthrow democracy. Imagine if he’d succeeded – we’d probably be in the middle of a civil war right now as Americans fought off the insurrectionists.