Conclusions

Watching the insurrections attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, I can’t help but reach a few conclusions.

“Blue Lives Matter” was just a slogan to try to undermine the idea that Black lives matter.

Chanting “USA! USA!” is just another meaningless slogan.

Former President Trump is the enemy of the American people. I hope the Senate has enough courage to convict him.

April Reaves

Winston-Salem