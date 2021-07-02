WLET - April Reaves

It's never enough

Michigan went to extraordinary effort to investigation its election results, concluding that there was no voter fraud involved.

In its concluding report, the Republican-led oversight committee that looked into the matter "strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain."

Former President Trump’s response was that they didn’t do enough.

This just proves that there’s no satisfying Trump.

There’s no satisfying his followers, either, who continue to support the Big Lie. There have been multiple ballot audits and investigations in the swing states where President Biden won. Trump's lawyers took the matter to the Supreme Court, which rejected it for lack of evidence. Former Attorney General William Barr took it upon himself to look into the election and found claims of voter fraud were “bulls---.” If anyone wanted to please Trump, Barr wanted to.

How many more investigations will it take to satisfy Trumpsters? One more? Five? Ten?