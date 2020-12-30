WLET - Art Frauenhofer

Under the bus

During the next four years of President-elect Joe Biden’s term, whether I agree or disagree with him, my opinion may not be right but I’ll never be wrong.

When you vote for someone to be president remember: Is this the person you will be able to feel secure with for four years?

After four years of degrading harassment of President Trump, I’m happy our new president wants us to play nicey, nicey during his tenure. We were given the chance during the past four years of having someone who could make our country better, but we threw him under the bus time and time again.

For those who voted for Biden and his win, I’m happy for you and remember, you voted for him. I didn’t.

Are you better off now than you were four years ago?

Art Frauenhofer

Clemmons