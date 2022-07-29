WLET - Art Gibel - SATURDAY

Christian nationalism

I am a practicing Christian. I'm also a patriotic American. And I am deeply offended by the loud elected voices who choose to ignore their oath to defend the Constitution of the United States.

Religious pluralism is part of our American identity. Our forefathers came here to establish religious freedom, not to establish a Christian nation. These angry voices who call for Christian Nationalism ignore the fact that Christianity is pluralistic as well. Even Christian denominations are pluralistic within themselves. Data from a recent Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) survey shows that most Americans embrace those differences — 7 in 10 Americans say they are proud to live in a religiously diverse nation.

The First Amendment to our Constitution protects our right to practice any religion, or no religion. The desire of some to return to “the good old days” is a result of hindsighted bias; those days were never as good as our memories portray.

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem