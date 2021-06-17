WLET - Art Gibel

Unintended consequences

Much is being said and written about the lack of workers to fill the countless job vacancies we see advertised. Some believe that the federal unemployment subsidy on top of the normal state subsidy is providing a disincentive for reentering the workforce. Assuming this is true, then it will be rectified when the federal subsidy ends in September (unless the legislature ends it sooner).

However, there is a more pervasive disincentive for the working poor to try to improve their earnings. On June 12, the Journal published Craig Richardson's excellent guest column, "The minimum wage paradox," that accurately describes what is known as the "benefits cliff." Simply stated, low wage workers who rely on a menu of social benefits (think childcare, food stamps, etc.) make little economic progress when their wages increase. This is because the nominal increase in income is outweighed by the subsequent reduction in benefits and higher taxes, resulting in a “backslide” for many who earn a merit increase or choose to go back to work. We want people to rely less on social benefits and pay their fair share of taxes, but the current system rewards the opposite.