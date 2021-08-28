 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Audrey C. Holmes
0 Comments

WLET - Audrey C. Holmes

  • 0

Jesus' words

Oh dear, tell me you didn’t go there (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Stuart Epperson, Aug. 28). Reminder: the Bible was used to support the practice of slavery, antisemitism and anti-evolution education.

What I wonder is why neo-conservative “Christians” misuse the Bible to attack the same people -- the poor and the nonwhite -- and to question the intimate details of sexuality between people they don’t know. Why do they ignore other biblical statements that usually apply to them personally?

I wonder why the Concern Moravians haven’t addressed the sin of divorce and adultery.

Jesus was kinda vague about when sex was OK and with whom. For some reason he didn’t care to talk about it. But he was crystal clear about his and the Father’s opinion about divorce (see Matthew 19:9, Mark 10: 11-12, Luke 16:18): “Anyone who divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery, and whoever marries a woman divorced from her husband commits adultery.” There are other biblical references about God hating divorce, but these three are important because they report what Jesus said in three Gospels. Most folks who study the Bible agree, if a saying attributed to Jesus shows up in more than one Gospel, you can be sure Jesus said it.

Another saying attributed to Jesus is about that dust in your eyes (Matthew 7:1-5 and Luke 6:37-42). The Moravians have a Synod to help us make judgments about nonessentials. Unity Moravians follow.

Audrey C. Holmes

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News