WLET - Audrey C. Holmes

Jesus' words
Oh dear, tell me you didn’t go there (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Stuart Epperson, Aug. 28). Reminder: the Bible was used to support the practice of slavery, antisemitism and anti-evolution education.
What I wonder is why neo-conservative “Christians” misuse the Bible to attack the same people -- the poor and the nonwhite -- and to question the intimate details of sexuality between people they don’t know. Why do they ignore other biblical statements that usually apply to them personally?
I wonder why the Concern Moravians haven’t addressed the sin of divorce and adultery.
Jesus was kinda vague about when sex was OK and with whom. For some reason he didn’t care to talk about it. But he was crystal clear about his and the Father’s opinion about divorce (see Matthew 19:9, Mark 10: 11-12, Luke 16:18): “Anyone who divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery, and whoever marries a woman divorced from her husband commits adultery.” There are other biblical references about God hating divorce, but these three are important because they report what Jesus said in three Gospels. Most folks who study the Bible agree, if a saying attributed to Jesus shows up in more than one Gospel, you can be sure Jesus said it.
Another saying attributed to Jesus is about that dust in your eyes (Matthew 7:1-5 and Luke 6:37-42). The Moravians have a Synod to help us make judgments about nonessentials. Unity Moravians follow.