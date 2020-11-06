WLET - Audrey Holmes

Ahead of his time

Twenty-five years ago I lived in a farming community in Robeson County. One farmer was ahead of his time. In an office inside a converted barn he had a computer with internet access.

There came a year with too much late rain. The corn crop in the fields was not drying out properly. Everyone was worried if they pulled the corn, the kernels would rot in storage.

The smart farmer discovered on the internet that there were ranchers in the Midwest who were desperate for corn to feed their animals. He contacted some and offered his not-quite-dry-enough-to-store-corn. They were happy to buy all of it from him, whatever he could send.

He made a lot of money and bought several farms around the county. Most of the farms had been in the family since the beginning of America. Some actually had land grants from King George.

Was that fair? Yes. Was that American? Yes. Some would say it is foundational behavior for capitalism and democracy.

But is there another way? What if the smart farmer let his neighbors in on his deal with the Midwest ranchers? What if they all could send as much corn as was needed, and no one lost their farm? Would the smart farmer still be rich? Yes, and he would have helped his community thrive.