WLET - Audrey Mayville

Distorting the truth

The shooting at Mount Tabor High School has snapped our attention toward the fact that it can happen anywhere.

The valor of the Winston-Salem police was exemplary as they ran toward the scene of the shooting, putting the students' lives ahead of their own. We are so fortunate to have them.

Perhaps the need for gun regulation — not taking guns from our citizens, but requiring background checks for all gun sales, which can eliminate criminals, underage kids and the mentally ill — has been brought home to us by this tragedy.

No president of either party has ever suggested disarming Americans and gun lobbyists know this, but distort the truth in order to sell more guns. We need to legislate fear out of our schools and save our children.

Audrey Mayville

Winston-Salem