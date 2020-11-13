WLET - Augusta Graham

Proud of Nevada

I’m proud of Nevada for adding protections for same-sex marriage to its state constitution, as well as the many new LGBTQ+ legislators that earned seats in its government. But there’s still plenty of work to be done to ensure our protections as Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are well documented to have at best a complicated relationship with LGBTQ+ causes (Biden voted in support of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and Harris contributed to putting trans women into men’s prisons as the attorney general of California), despite recent apologies and promises to commit to equality for all. It’s only within recent years that some politicians have even begun to recognize the existence of the trans community as real and legitimate.

With the addition of Trump administration Supreme Court justices, Biden and Harris need to be at the top of their game to truly protect and defend the rights of all Americans, whether it’s the right to marry, use public restrooms, enlist, receive medical treatment or participate in sports.