WLET - Avery G. Church

A notable endorsement

In its 175-year history, Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate, but this year, the editorial board stated that they are compelled to endorse for the next president of the United States – Joe Biden.

The most compelling reason is the mishandling of COVID-19 by President Trump. Also, Trump has attacked protections of the environment, agencies of public science and research that helps in the preparation of this nation for its largest challenges and medical care.

Biden offers plans that are fact-based to protect the environment, our economy and our health. Those proposals and others put forth by Biden can get our nation back on a sound course for a more equitable, more prosperous and a safer future.

Please read “From Fear to Hope” in the October 2020 issue of Scientific American for details supporting the endorsement of Joe Biden by the board of editors of Scientific American.

Avery G. Church

Clemmons