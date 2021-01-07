WLET - Barbara Dula - SATURDAY

Washington chaos

The chaos that erupted in Washington on Wednesday was unfathomable. It was utter chaos in its worst form and just think, it only took one man and his Republican cohorts four years to bring this country to the brink of destruction.

The Republican senators and representatives are just as guilty as the commander of chaos. In their opinion, it has been perfectly OK for him to do whatever he wants to do and say what he wants to say. Isn't that what checks and balances are for? He has been given carte blanche, and look where it led us. The purpose of checks and balances is to rein in the president when needed. What we saw on Wednesday was nothing less than domestic terrorism, anarchy and insurrection.

French writer John Baptiste Alphonse Karr said, "The more things change, the more they are the same." What it means is that turbulent actions or changes do not affect reality on a deep level other than to cement the status quo and who they think they are. It takes a change of heart before we can experience lasting change.

We are as strong as our weakest link and thank God that link will be gone by Jan. 20. God bless America!

Barbara Dula

Winston-Salem