WLET - Barbara Foster- SUNDAY

Pray for peace
The terrible events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have revealed, far more than any other action, the character of our outgoing president.
At best, he has exhibited signs of mental instability that allowed him to think that his course of action in encouraging the march on the Capitol was good and appropriate; at worst, they reveal an intent to undermine our democracy in a blatant attempt to overthrow the results of a legitimately decided election with little or no evidence of fraud. In either case, whether mental instability or an attempted coup, they represent an attempt to incite revolt, which demonstrates the need to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. They may also well constitute the treason, bribery or high crimes that our forefathers sought to prevent when they created the Constitution and set the conditions for removal of the president.
We all need to pray for peace and a return to the democratic principles on which our nation was founded. May God have mercy on our country.
Barbara Foster
Lewisville