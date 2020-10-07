WLET - Barbara Foster

His sacred duty

“I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

I am casting my vote for the candidate who understands the Constitution and his sacred duty to uphold the law; who understands that the Constitution is a living document that cannot be altered or circumvented by whim or executive order.

I am voting for the candidate who understands the deadly threat that this pandemic poses, and who is following the scientific guidance of the CDC rather than recklessly endangering others by his own contempt for the measures needed to prevent even more deaths.

I am voting for the candidate who displays maturity, compassion and self-control rather than assuming the law does not apply to him and can be suspended if it does not suit him.