WLET - Barbara Foster

At best, he has exhibited signs of mental instability that allowed him to think that his course of action in encouraging the march on the Capitol was good and appropriate; at worst, they reveal an intent to undermine our democracy in a blatant attempt to overthrow the results of a legitimately decided election with little or no evidence of fraud. In either case, whether mental instability or an attempted coup, they represent an attempt to incite revolt, which demonstrates the need to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. They may also well constitute the treason, bribery or high crimes that our forefathers sought to prevent when they created the Constitution and set the conditions for removal of the president.