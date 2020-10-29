WLET - Barney Harper - SATURDAY

Seriously
President Trump once owned an Atlantic City casino, but it went bankrupt.
He ran a "university" that closed after paying a $25 million fine to settle multiple claims of fraud.
He ran a charity that was fined $2 million for misappropriation of funds.
Eight close associates have been arrested or convicted of crimes.
Twenty-six women have accused him of sexual assault.
He’s at least $400 million in debt.
He paid hush money to a porn star.
He’s endorsed by multiple white supremacy groups.
He's either ignoring or spreading the virus that is killing around 1,000 Americans a day and growing.
Every time he speaks at one of his rallies, he says at least a dozen crazy things.
He lies and lies and lies.
No parent wants to see their children behave the way this man behaves.
Come on, America, seriously – following this man is supposed to make us great? In what universe?
Barney Harper
Winston-Salem
