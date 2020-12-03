WLET - Barney Harper

A stable genius

Let me see if I understand this:

President Trump, the U.S. military’s biggest supporter ever, is threatening to veto the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act unless Congress includes a measure unrelated to the military: repeal of the shield that protects companies from liability for user content online.

That protection is what allows Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies to operate; they’re not held legally responsible for falsehoods, threats, etc., that their users post because of this provision.

Trump wants the provision removed because he wants to sue these companies for "censoring" him.

But if the provisions are removed and companies are held liable for their content, they’re going to be tighter than ever about what they allow lest they be sued. They certainly wouldn’t let a liar like Donald Trump have a platform.

This “very stable genius” stuff — yeah, I don’t think there's much to that.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem