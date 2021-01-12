 Skip to main content
WLET - Barney Harper
WLET - Barney Harper

Ironic?

There's nothing at all ironic about President Trump going to the Alamo, is there?

He'd better take care of business while he's there, though. He's only got about a week left to make Mexico pay for the wall.

Barney Harper

Winston-Salem

