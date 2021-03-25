WLET - Barney Harper

While the rest of the nation is coping with the pandemic and mass shootings (once again), the Republican water carriers on Fox News have been making fun of President Joe Biden for tripping and saying they prefer Russian President Vladimir Putin. So much for “America First.”

These pundits are also complaining about — well, everything, but in particular, they’re leading the charge in creating doubt about the vaccines that could bring our country back to normality — while also complaining that we haven’t just opened everything back up and let people get infected. It’s really just a step away from a death wish.