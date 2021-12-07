 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Barry Westmoreland FRiDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Barry Westmoreland FRiDAY

  • 0

Project Blue Light

Today’s law enforcement officers are being indoctrinated into a new era. All officers are being judged by the actions of a few. They are being declared guilty before investigations begin. Their actions are being declared too harsh or not strong enough. While officers are quickly losing their rights, the criminals are being hailed as heroes. Some groups even protest against the existence of law enforcement.

Like many professions, officers' jobs are being threatened or taken away because the officers choose to exercise their rights in regard to vaccinations. Officers are being assaulted, shot and injured at an increasing annual rate. Today, the number of officer deaths due to exposure to COVID is twice that of officers killed in the line of duty.

While some have left the profession, others have remained in service to defend our homes, schools, churches and businesses.

These officers and those who have served are owed our respect and appreciation. Project Blue Light is one of the ways we can tell our officers, Thank You.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police asks that you join us in Project Blue Light this Holiday, by placing a single blue light candle in your window. The blue glows are in honor of the officers who have served, those who have given their lives serving, and those that are still serving. Project Blue Light goes a long way in saying Thank You!

Barry Westmoreland

Winston-Salem

The writer is president of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police. — the editor

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert